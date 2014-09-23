TruTV Slates New Premieres, Brand Campaign

As part of a brand overhaul, truTV will launch four new series at the end of October and preview another, the network announced Tuesday.

Hair Jacked, Fake Off, How to be a Grown Up and Friends of the People will premiere the week of Oct. 27. That same week, truTV will kick off a new marketing campaign with the slogan “Way More Fun.” The network will also preview new series Barmageddon and premiere returning series The Carbonaro Effect (pictured) at that time.

A one-hour special, The New truTV: First Look, hosted by Michael Carbonaro ofThe Carbonaro Effect, will kick the week off Oct. 27.

"We’re establishing truTV as an oasis of fun in a landscape of sameness,” said truTV president, head of programming Chris Linn. “Over the past year, we’ve been taking big swings in new spaces to create a diverse slate of new original series that are innovative, surprising and irresistibly shareable. Our goal is to break through the clutter with programming that delivers a fun ride for grown-ups.”