TruTV Sends Jesse Ventura's ‘Conspiracy' To Series

TruTV has given a series order to Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura, a series which will send the former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler around the world examining various conspiracy theories. The series will premiere on TruTV in late 2009.

The network is also developing two other projects with A. Smith & Co., the production company producing Conspiracy Theory.

The projects are four part series Full Throttle Saloon, a reality show providing an inside look at the nation's largest biker bar in Sturgis, South Dakota., and Surprise Inspection, following health inspectors in Providence, R.I. The four-part biker series and two-part inspection series will premiere on TruTV in 2010.

"We received a very positive response when we showed a preview of Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura at this year's advertising upfront presentation, so it's very exciting to be able to greenlight it for a full series," said Marc Juris, executive vice president and general manager of TruTV/IN SESSION in a statement. "We're also looking forward to working with the folks at A. Smith on Full Throttle and Surprise Inspection as we continue to build the TruTV brand through compelling original programming."

Arthur Smith, Kent Weed and Frank Sinton are producing the series.