TruTV’s ‘Adam Ruins Everything’ Goes Animated

Adam Ruins Everything is trying something new on truTV, offering six animated episodes under the title Adam Ruins Everything Presents Reanimated History. The animated shows kick off Tuesday, March 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on truTV.

Adam Conover hosts both Adam Ruins Everything and Reanimated History.

According to truTV, “Questioning the universally-accepted narratives surrounding the American Revolution, Native Americans, the Cold War, the Ancient World, the Renaissance and the Turn of the 20th Century,” host Adam Conover asks tough questions and “gives viewers information that will make them see the world in a whole new way.”

Conover created Adam Ruins Everything. He joined CollegeHumor in 2012 as a staff writer and cast member of CollegeHumor Originals. He’s a standup comedian as well.

Adam Ruins Everything is produced by Big Breakfast.

TruTV is part of Turner.