truTV Returns 'Carbonaro Effect’ March 23

A new season of hidden camera series The Carbonaro Effect premieres on truTV March 23 while Hack My Life returns March 29. In the near-term, humor-focused documentary series truInside rolls Feb. 29, comedy shorts concept Late Night Snack debuts March 3 and humor competition series Comedy Knockout steps onto the stage April 21.

Carbonaro offers 13 episodes while the other three air 10.

Step-by-step shortcut series Hack My Life is hosted by Kevin Pereira and Brooke Van Poppelen.

TruInside “delves into the untold tales behind comedy icons,” says truTV, such as the films Airplane! and The Jerk, and comedy institutions such as The Groundlings.

Late Night Snack is a half-hour show whose segments include the relationship advice series Alec Baldwin’s Love Ride.

Comedy Knockout pits comedians against each other in a series of fast-paced challenges.