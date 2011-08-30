TruTV Renews 'South Beach Tow' for Second Season

TruTV has renewed South

Beach Tow for a second season, ordering 13 additional episodes of the

series to air in early 2012.

The series, produced by truTV, Nuyorican Productions and

Bodega Productions, premiered July 20. During its first season, South Beach Tow averaged 1.6 million total

viewers and 834,000 in the key 18-49 demo. The season finale is slated to air

Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 10 p.m.

South Beach Tow is

executive produced by Nuyorican Productions' Jennifer Lopez and Simon Fields, and

Bodega Productions' Benjamin Nurick, Josh Ackerman and Zachary Werner. Jessica

Shreeve serves as executive producer for truTV.