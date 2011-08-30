TruTV Renews 'South Beach Tow' for Second Season
TruTV has renewed South
Beach Tow for a second season, ordering 13 additional episodes of the
series to air in early 2012.
The series, produced by truTV, Nuyorican Productions and
Bodega Productions, premiered July 20. During its first season, South Beach Tow averaged 1.6 million total
viewers and 834,000 in the key 18-49 demo. The season finale is slated to air
Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 10 p.m.
South Beach Tow is
executive produced by Nuyorican Productions' Jennifer Lopez and Simon Fields, and
Bodega Productions' Benjamin Nurick, Josh Ackerman and Zachary Werner. Jessica
Shreeve serves as executive producer for truTV.
