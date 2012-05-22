TruTVRenews 'South Beach Tow'
TruTV has renewed
its reality series, South Beach Tow, for a second season of 13 episodes
that will premiere in the fall.
In its first
season, the show averaged 1.5 million viewers, 786,000 adults 18-49 and and
454,000 men 18-49.
South Beach Tow
centers
on the family-run Tremont Towing in Miami and its manager, Robert Ashenoff. The
show is executive-produced by Jennifer Lopez and Simon Fields of Nuyorican
Productions, as well as Benjamin Nurick, Josh Ackerman and Zachary Werner of
Bodega Pictures.
The first-season
finale of South Beach Tow airs Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.