TruTVRenews 'South Beach Tow'

TruTV has renewed

its reality series, South Beach Tow, for a second season of 13 episodes

that will premiere in the fall.

In its first

season, the show averaged 1.5 million viewers, 786,000 adults 18-49 and and

454,000 men 18-49.

South Beach Tow

centers

on the family-run Tremont Towing in Miami and its manager, Robert Ashenoff. The

show is executive-produced by Jennifer Lopez and Simon Fields of Nuyorican

Productions, as well as Benjamin Nurick, Josh Ackerman and Zachary Werner of

Bodega Pictures.

The first-season

finale of South Beach Tow airs Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.