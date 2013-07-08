TruTV Renews 'Impractical Jokers,' Orders Companion Series

TruTV has given a 15-episode third season to Impractical Jokers and ordered six episodes of a companion series, the network announced Monday.

Jokers After Party will feature the cast of Impractical Jokers -- Q, Murr, Joe and Sal -- as they reminisce about their favorite, most uncomfortable and most humiliating moments from the series. The series, which will premiere following Impractical Jokers when it debuts its third season later this year, will also feature never-before-seen outtakes.

Impractical Jokers will return to finish out the rest of its second season on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m.