truTV Renews 'Hardcore Pawn' for Seventh Season

truTV has ordered a seventh season of Hardcore Pawn, its series that goes behind the scenes of family

business American Jewelry & Loan.

Hardcore Pawn is

the network's highest rated series, averaging 2.6 million viewers on Tuesdays

at 9 p.m. in its sixth season, up 11% over season five. It also draws 1.2

million adults 18-49 and 665,000 in the men 18-49 demo.

It has also spawned a spinoff, Hardcore Pawn: Chicago, which premiered on Jan. 1.

The original series, which recently filmed its 100th

episode, is produced by Zodiak USA with Mike Gamson, Natalka Znak and Richard

Dominick serving as executive producers.