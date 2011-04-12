TruTV Renews ‘Hardcore Pawn,' 'Black Gold,' ‘Full ThrottleSaloon'
TruTV announced eight new series in development and the
renewal of three returning series on Tuesday in advance of its second-annual
upfront event.
Among the new projects are Semi-Pro, from NFL Films, about a
semi-professional football team; Motoclash, from producers Tony Scott and
Ridley Scott, about the making of the world's toughest motorcycle race; Guinness
World Records, about two brothers who coach each other on being record-holders;
and South Beach Tow, from Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, about a
family-run towing business in Miami.
TruTV also announced renewals for Hardcore Pawn, Black Gold
and Full Throttle Saloon, and has picked up additional episodes of Lizard Lick
Towing.
The network has also acquired the exclusive, off-network
cable rights to Wipeout. The ABC reality competition series will air on truTV
starting fall 2011.
TruTV is coming off its best year ever in 2010 in primetime
with key adults and male demos, the network says. It also received some high-profile publicity
when it aired early rounds of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
this March as part of Turner Sports and CBS Sports new partnership.
The network's upfront will be held at the Best Buy Theater
in New York Tuesday evening, featuring a live performance by Maroon 5.
