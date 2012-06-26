truTV Renews 'Full Throttle Saloon' for Fourth Season

TruTV has renewed Full

Throttle Saloon for a fourth season, the network announced Tuesday. Twelve

new episodes are set to premiere this winter.

Saloon follows the

behind-the-scenes havoc at Michael Ballard's 30-acre South Dakota biker bar

during a nine-day biker rally that is one of the biggest in the world.

In its third season, Saloon

averaged 2.1 million viewers and 1.2 million adults 18-49, its highest-rated

season to date. Its season three finale ranked No. 1 in its Wednesday

timeslot among adults 18-49 in ad-supported cable.

The series is executive-produced by Arthur Smith, Kent Weed

and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co., Jesse James Dupree of Mighty Loud

Entertainment and Arnold Rifkin of Cheyenne Enterprises.