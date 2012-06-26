truTV Renews 'Full Throttle Saloon' for Fourth Season
TruTV has renewed Full
Throttle Saloon for a fourth season, the network announced Tuesday. Twelve
new episodes are set to premiere this winter.
Saloon follows the
behind-the-scenes havoc at Michael Ballard's 30-acre South Dakota biker bar
during a nine-day biker rally that is one of the biggest in the world.
In its third season, Saloon
averaged 2.1 million viewers and 1.2 million adults 18-49, its highest-rated
season to date. Its season three finale ranked No. 1 in its Wednesday
timeslot among adults 18-49 in ad-supported cable.
The series is executive-produced by Arthur Smith, Kent Weed
and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co., Jesse James Dupree of Mighty Loud
Entertainment and Arnold Rifkin of Cheyenne Enterprises.
