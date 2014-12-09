TruTV Renews ‘The Carbonaro Effect,’ ‘Fake Off’

TruTV announced Tuesday it has ordered second seasons of The Carbonaro Effect, starring comic-magician Michael Carbonaro, and performance competition series Fake Off.

The network also ordered 10 additional episodes of sketch comedy series Friends of the People and a one-hour special of the “truTV Presents The Impractical Jokers featuring The Tenderloins” tour.

Additionally, truTV greenlit two new series in Kings of Cue (working title), about New York pool halls, and the holiday-themed Santas in the Barn.

"Building on the success and momentum of recent premieres, we are continuing to take big swings in new spaces with original series that are innovative, surprising and irresistibly shareable," said Chris Linn, president, head of programming for truTV. "We are delivering on our promise to make compelling shows that have a voice and take you to unique places. We look forward to working with our new and returning production partners as we set out to take fun to a whole new level."

The network is branching into scripted programming with a pilot order for the previously announced Those Who Can’t (wt).

In October, truTV announced a rebranding with the slogan “Way More Fun.”