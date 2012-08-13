truTV Renews 'Black Gold' for Fifth Season
truTV has ordered a fifth season of Black Gold, with 10 new episodes set to begin airing this winter,
the network announced Monday.
BlackGold follows the crews of Texas oil
fields as they work against weather elements, equipment and each other. The
series is produced by Thom Beers' Original Productions.
In its fourth season, Black
Gold averaged 1.6 million viewers an episode, its most-watched season to
date.
