truTV Renews 'Black Gold' for Fifth Season

truTV has ordered a fifth season of Black Gold, with 10 new episodes set to begin airing this winter,

the network announced Monday.

BlackGold follows the crews of Texas oil

fields as they work against weather elements, equipment and each other. The

series is produced by Thom Beers' Original Productions.

In its fourth season, Black

Gold averaged 1.6 million viewers an episode, its most-watched season to

date.