TruTV Promotes Two Executives As Part of Network Leadership Reorganization

Marissa Ronca and Michael Lanzillotta were both promoted as part of truTV president and head of programming Chris Linn's reorganization of the network's leadership, the company announced on Monday.

Ronca was named senior VP of development and original programming while Lanzillotta will assume the role of senior VP, general manager of truTV.

Ronca, who joined in 2007 when the network was still Court TV and played a pivotal role in the 2008 rebrand to truTV, recently served as VP of program development, where she spearheaded the development of Hardcore Pawn, Impractical Jokers and SouthBeach Tow.

In her new role, she will oversee the newly combined development and original programming departments.

"Marissa has led a diverse slate of development projects and has ensured that truTV is a producer's first place of business," Linn said.

Lanzillotta, who joined truTV's parent company Turner Broadcasting in 2007, previously served as senior VP of business affairs at truTV where he oversaw production and talent contract negotiations for the network. He also served as international distribution for Turner Entertainment Networks, supervising TEN's development and distribution plan.

"Michael will work closely with me and interface with sales, distribution and finance in order to maximize opportunities and effectively monetize our content," Linn said. "With his extensive industry relationships, distribution experience and business expertise, Michael is the ideal leader for this crucial role."

Linn was named TruTV president and head of programming in May.