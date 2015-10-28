TruTV Plans Shorter Commercial Breaks

Turner Broadcasting said its truTV network will reduce the amount of commercial time in each hour of its original primetime programming.

The network a year ago recast itself from an action oriented reality channel to one that emphasizes comedy with a “Way More Fun” slogan.

The change was in part designed to make the network more attractive to advertisers.

truTV says its new format will increase the amount of programming time by 20% during original primetime shows.

With longer shows, coupled with less frequent and shorter commercial breaks, fans of the network’s original programming will enjoy a better viewing experience, and advertising partners will benefit from a less cluttered, more premium environment for their brands, the network says.

“We are seeing tremendous results since our refresh, proving that our new programming and brand update are moving the network in a positive direction with our targeted young adult viewers,” said Chris Linn, president and head of programming for truTV. “I’m excited for truTV to be a first mover in the industry to deliver a better experience for our viewers. It’s the kind of bold and game-changing move that audiences have come to expect from truTV.”