TruTV Picks Up ‘Chris Gethard Show,’ Will Air it Live

The Chris Gethard Show, starring the comedian and actor, is coming to truTV with 16 one-hour episodes that will be broadcast live. Funny or Die produces the show.

The Chris Gethard Show represents truTV’s first ever live series. The premiere date has not yet been announced.

The series started out as a live comedy show before evolving into a public access television program, then launching on Fusion TV in 2015 for a two-year run, and now making the jump to truTV.



“We are all big fans of Chris and have always thought he’d be a perfect fit for truTV,” said Marissa Ronca, executive VP of original programming for truTV. “Chris’ comedy is so honest and charming that it’s no surprise he’s developed a devoted fan base who want to interact with him each week. The Chris GethardShow has always been a series where anything can happen…now it’s going to be a series where anything can happen LIVE.”

Gethard hosts the podcast Beautiful Stories From Anonymous People. He has also guest starred on Broad City, Parks and Recreation, The Office, Louie and Inside Amy Schumer. His HBO special, executive produced by Judd Apatow and based on his off-Broadway one-man show, "Chris Gethard: Career Suicide,” debuts May 6.

"I've long admired truTV for their brand of honest, in your face comedy. Myself and the gang from The Chris Gethard Show are thrilled to have a new home on the network and are licking our chops for a chance to match the bar truTV has set the past few years,” said Gethard.

Gethard, Zach Galifianakis, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Owen Burke, JD Amato, Anna Wenger and AGI Entertainment Media & Management’s Brian Stern are executive producers on the show.