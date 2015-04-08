TruTV Partners With NYTVF on Comedy Project Contest

TruTV is partnering with NYTVF on a new competition that will guarantee a deal on a comedy project to be awarded to an outstanding project from this year's New York Television Festival, which is slated for Oct. 19-24.

The winner of the truTV Greenlight Award will be identified from among the Festival's 2015 Official Artists, and will develop a project in partnership with truTV and the Festival's recently-launched production arm, NYTVF Productions.

Chris Linn, truTV’s president and head of programming, will join the organization’s executive board. "We are thrilled to be partnering with NYTVF Productions on this exciting project and look forward to identifying emerging talent that fits with the truTV brand," said Linn.

Since 2012, truTV has guaranteed development deals to independent artists through the NYTVF.