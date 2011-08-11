TruTV Orders Series from Kutcher and Goldberg's Katalyst

TruTV has ordered a new series from Ashton Kutcher and

Jason Goldberg's Katalyst called California

DMV: Field Offices (working title).

The series will follow the employees of California Department

of Motor Vehicles as they handle everything that goes on behind-the-scenes,

including license issues, vehicle registration, accident records and

complaints.

"With California

DMV: Field Offices, truTV is ready to jump behind the counter and see what

really happens," said Marc Juris, EVP/GM

of truTV. "This promises to be a fast-paced, fun series, and we're excited to

be working with Katalyst for the first time."

The series will be

executive produced by Katalyst, with Hedda Muskat also serving as executive

producer. Anthony Horn is the executive in charge of production for truTV.