TruTV Orders Series from Kutcher and Goldberg's Katalyst
TruTV has ordered a new series from Ashton Kutcher and
Jason Goldberg's Katalyst called California
DMV: Field Offices (working title).
The series will follow the employees of California Department
of Motor Vehicles as they handle everything that goes on behind-the-scenes,
including license issues, vehicle registration, accident records and
complaints.
"With California
DMV: Field Offices, truTV is ready to jump behind the counter and see what
really happens," said Marc Juris, EVP/GM
of truTV. "This promises to be a fast-paced, fun series, and we're excited to
be working with Katalyst for the first time."
The series will be
executive produced by Katalyst, with Hedda Muskat also serving as executive
producer. Anthony Horn is the executive in charge of production for truTV.
