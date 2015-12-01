truTV Orders Second Season of ‘Those Who Can’t’

Two months in advance of its debut, scripted comedy Those Who Can’t has gotten a second season order from truTV. TruTV, in an effort to break from its stodgier non-fiction past, has also ordered two pilots and a pilot script from several comedic talents, including Dean Lorey (Arrested Development, The Crazy Ones), Tom Segura and Melissa Hunter (Adult Wednesday Addams).

TruTV debuted its “Way More Fun” branding last fall.

Those Who Can’t, from executive producer Dean Lorey and Thank You, Brain! Productions, is set to premiere Feb. 11. TruTV has committed to a 13-episode second season to air later in the year. Those Who Can't centers on a trio of trouble-making high school teachers played by show creators and executive producers Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl and Ben Roy.

In addition to Lorey, the series is executive produced by Tracey Baird and Krysia Plonka of Thank You, Brain! Productions; Michael Rotenberg and Josh Lieberman of 3 Arts Entertainment; and Richard Korson. Angel Annussek is executive-producing for truTV.

TruTV has also entered into a first-look deal with Lorey. The network ordered a pilot for Shady Neighbors (working title), with Lorey writing and exec producing. Tom Lassally and Jonathan Berry of 3 Arts are also executive producers. Thank You, Brain! Productions will produce.

“We love Those Who Can’t so much we literally couldn’t wait to make more,” said Chris Linn, truTV president. “Working with Dean has been an incredible experience, and we look forward to developing new projects with him as we continue to take truTV further into the scripted arena.”

Shady Neighbors follows a seemingly happy suburban couple who have let financial pressures drive them to the brink of divorce. But when they discover they’re too broke to split into two families, they turn to crime.

"Making Those Who Can’t with…the whole truTV team was a terrific experience,” said Lorey. “They really know how to support the vision of the folks who work on their shows. I’m thrilled to be able to continue the relationship with a second season of Those Who Can’t and the pilot order for Shady Neighbors."

TruTV has also made a pilot deal with comedian Segura for an untitled medical comedy. Segura will star and executive produce the pilot. Oly Obst and Lieberman from 3 Arts are also executive producers.

Rounding out its new slate of development projects, truTV has ordered a pilot script from Melissa Hunter. In addition to executive producing, Hunter will star in the dark comedy.

TruTV has seen the median of its prime viewer drop four years to 34 in the past year.