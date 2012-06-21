TruTV Orders Second Season of 'Impractical Jokers'

TruTV has ordered a second campaign of its hidden-camera series.

The network has commissioned 15 additional episodes of Impractical Jokers from NorthSouth Productions (Say Yes to the Dress), with season two slated to premiere in December.

The program stars four lifelong friends, who during their childhood challenged each other to attempt ridiculous pubic dares, engaging in awkward and outrageous hidden-camera hijinks. The loser must then attempt a highly mortifying challenge.

TruTV said Impractical Jokers, starring Q, Murr, Joe and Sal, who announced the renewal on with video message to their Facebook friends, has averaged some 2 million viewers during its rookie run, an audience that includes 1.3 million persons 18 to 49 and 773,000 guys of that age.