TruTV Orders Pop Culture Pilot With ‘Vulture’

TruTV has announced a pilot order for an unscripted project from entertainment news site Vulture. The untitled project is a weekly comedic awards show honoring the most deserving stories from the week in pop culture.

Every week, two hosts hand out awards to the people, places and things everyone can’t stop talking about. Each episode will include takes on the traditional award show tropes, including musical numbers, seat fillers and in-memoriam packages.

The pilot is being produced internally at truTV and casting is under way for the hosts.

“We’re all big fans of Vulture and consider them the undisputed authority on pop culture and comedy. They put a clever, comedic twist on everything they do, so we’re excited to partner with them on this show and bring that unique point of view to TV,” said Marissa Ronca, executive VP of development and original programming for truTV.

Pam Wasserstein and David Haskell from Vulture's parent company New York Media will executive produce. So will truTV’s senior VP of original programming and development, Lesley Goldman, VP of original programming and development Bryan Terry, and Jo Honig.

"TruTV has emerged as an important destination for entertainment programming, and we're excited to partner and bring Vulture's voice to their audience," said Wasserstein, New York Media CEO.