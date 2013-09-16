truTV Orders More ‘Killer Karaoke,' Taps Mark McGrath as NewHost
truTV has ordered eight more episodes of its singing
competition series Killer Karaoke,
bringing its first season to 16 episodes.
The second half of the season is slated to return in early
2014. The network has also tapped former Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath to be
the new host of the show, replacing Jackass'
Steve-O.
Killer Karaoke,
which has contestants attempt to sing popular songs while enduring scary physical
challenges, first premiered in November 2012. The series is produced by Zodiak
USA with executive producers Tony Yates and James Rowley.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.