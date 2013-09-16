truTV Orders More ‘Killer Karaoke,' Taps Mark McGrath as NewHost

truTV has ordered eight more episodes of its singing

competition series Killer Karaoke,

bringing its first season to 16 episodes.

The second half of the season is slated to return in early

2014. The network has also tapped former Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath to be

the new host of the show, replacing Jackass'

Steve-O.

Killer Karaoke,

which has contestants attempt to sing popular songs while enduring scary physical

challenges, first premiered in November 2012. The series is produced by Zodiak

USA with executive producers Tony Yates and James Rowley.