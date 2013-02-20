TruTV Orders More 'Impractical Jokers,' 'Hardcore Pawn: Chicago'
TruTV has added additional episodes to two of its popular
series, ordering 13 more shows of Impractical Jokers and an extra eight for
Hardcore Pawn: Chicago.
This brings the count for Impractical Jokers'
second season to 28, while the count for Hardcore Pawn: Chicago's
first season is up to 17 so far.
In its second season, Impractical Jokers is
averaging 1.8 million viewers, up 26% over season one, with 1.1 million adults
18-49 (+30%) and 606,000 men 18-49 (+21%). The show recently drew over two
million viewers for its Feb. 7 episode, its biggest audience so far. Hardcore
Pawn: Chicago premiered Jan. 1 to more than 2.1 million viewers, which
was truTV's biggest series launch ever. To date, the show is averaging 2.1
million viewers, with one million adults 18-49 and 544,000 men 18-49.
Hardcore Pawn: Chicago airs its midseason finale Feb.
26 at 10 p.m.
