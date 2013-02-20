TruTV Orders More 'Impractical Jokers,' 'Hardcore Pawn: Chicago'

TruTV has added additional episodes to two of its popular

series, ordering 13 more shows of Impractical Jokers and an extra eight for

Hardcore Pawn: Chicago.





This brings the count for Impractical Jokers'

second season to 28, while the count for Hardcore Pawn: Chicago's

first season is up to 17 so far.





In its second season, Impractical Jokers is

averaging 1.8 million viewers, up 26% over season one, with 1.1 million adults

18-49 (+30%) and 606,000 men 18-49 (+21%). The show recently drew over two

million viewers for its Feb. 7 episode, its biggest audience so far. Hardcore

Pawn: Chicago premiered Jan. 1 to more than 2.1 million viewers, which

was truTV's biggest series launch ever. To date, the show is averaging 2.1

million viewers, with one million adults 18-49 and 544,000 men 18-49.



Hardcore Pawn: Chicago airs its midseason finale Feb.

26 at 10 p.m.