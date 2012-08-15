truTV Orders 'Hardcore Pawn: Chicago'

truTV has greenlit

another series based on its Hardcore Pawn

franchise, expanding into Chicago with Hardcore

Pawn: Chicago.

The series, which

will premiere later this year with nine half-hour episodes, follows the action

behind the scenes at Randy and Wayne Cohen's Royal Pawn Shop.

"If you've ever

spent any time in a pawnshop, you've probably seen some of the outrageous

characters who come through the doors...or work behind the counter," said Marc

Juris, executive VP and COO, truTV. "Hardcore Pawn: Chicago takes

things to a whole new level, thanks to Randy and Wayne's over-the-top

personalities and the wild antics of some of their customers."

Hardcore Pawn: Chicago is produced by Bischoff-Hervey Entertainment with

Eric Bischoff and Jason

Hervey serving as executive producers.