truTV Orders 'Hardcore Pawn: Chicago'
truTV has greenlit
another series based on its Hardcore Pawn
franchise, expanding into Chicago with Hardcore
Pawn: Chicago.
The series, which
will premiere later this year with nine half-hour episodes, follows the action
behind the scenes at Randy and Wayne Cohen's Royal Pawn Shop.
"If you've ever
spent any time in a pawnshop, you've probably seen some of the outrageous
characters who come through the doors...or work behind the counter," said Marc
Juris, executive VP and COO, truTV. "Hardcore Pawn: Chicago takes
things to a whole new level, thanks to Randy and Wayne's over-the-top
personalities and the wild antics of some of their customers."
Hardcore Pawn: Chicago is produced by Bischoff-Hervey Entertainment with
Eric Bischoff and Jason
Hervey serving as executive producers.
