TruTV Orders First Scripted Series
TruTV has officially entered the scripted arena, giving a series order to comedy Those Who Can’t.
The comedy centers around a trio of frustrated high school teachers stars. Those Who Can’t stars the show’s creators Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl and Ben Roy, members of the Denver-based comedy troupe The Grawlix. The series is being produced by Thank You, Brain! Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.
TruTV has ordered 10 episodes and eyes an early 2016 debut.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.