TruTV Orders First Scripted Series

TruTV has officially entered the scripted arena, giving a series order to comedy Those Who Can’t.

The comedy centers around a trio of frustrated high school teachers stars. Those Who Can’t stars the show’s creators Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl and Ben Roy, members of the Denver-based comedy troupe The Grawlix. The series is being produced by Thank You, Brain! Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

TruTV has ordered 10 episodes and eyes an early 2016 debut.