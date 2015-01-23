TruTV Orders Comedy Pilot With Shaquille O’Neal

TruTV continues to ramp up its scripted slate with a project toplined by former NBA star and current TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal.

The scripted comedy, with the working title Shaq Inc., is loosely based on O’Neal’s business empire. The project centers on O’Neal and the team who runs his business.

O’Neal will executive produce the project which comes from Mandalay Sports Media, the company launched in 2012 by Peter Guber and Mike Tollin. Tollin will also executive produce the pilot.

O’Neal played in the NBA from 1992-2011, most notably with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers. He won four championships and was named the Most Valuable Player in 2000 and is on track to be elected into the Basketball Hall of Fame when he is eligible.