TruTV Orders 10 More Episodes of ‘Chris Gethard Show’

TruTV has ordered an additional 10 episodes of its live late-night series The Chris Gethard Show, which will air in the spring. Gethard announced the news on the show Nov. 9.



The Chris Gethard Show is on Thursdays at 11 p.m. Funny or Die produces the hour-long program, which debuted in August. Gethard’s guests have included John Oliver, Wanda Sykes and Method Man. Gethard leads a panel of comedian friends and guests, along with a studio audience, who participate in games and stunts.



Zach Galifianakis, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Owen Burke, Chris Gethard, JD Amato, Anna Wenger and AGI Entertainment Media & Management’s Brian Stern are executive producers.



The new order brings the full-season episode order to 26.