truTV Nets 2.6 Million Viewers for NCAA Tourney Tip-Off
truTV's primetime coverage of the opening round of the 2011
NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship netted a total audience of 2.6
million viewers and a 1.7 U.S. household rating, according to Nielsen Fast
Nationals.
The first game, UNC Asheville v. Arkansas-Little Rock earned
a 0.8 household rating and 1.2 million total viewers while game two of Clemson
v. UAB delivered a 0.9 household rating and 1.35 million watchers.
Last year's play-in tournament game, which aired on ESPN, posted
a 0.8 household rating and 1.05 million total viewers.
This is the first year that March Madness games have aired
on truTV as part of CBS Sports and Turner Broadcasting's 14-year rights deal
with the NCAA.
