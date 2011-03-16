truTV Nets 2.6 Million Viewers for NCAA Tourney Tip-Off

truTV's primetime coverage of the opening round of the 2011

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship netted a total audience of 2.6

million viewers and a 1.7 U.S. household rating, according to Nielsen Fast

Nationals.

The first game, UNC Asheville v. Arkansas-Little Rock earned

a 0.8 household rating and 1.2 million total viewers while game two of Clemson

v. UAB delivered a 0.9 household rating and 1.35 million watchers.

Last year's play-in tournament game, which aired on ESPN, posted

a 0.8 household rating and 1.05 million total viewers.

This is the first year that March Madness games have aired

on truTV as part of CBS Sports and Turner Broadcasting's 14-year rights deal

with the NCAA.