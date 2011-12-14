TruTV Names Marc Juris Executive VP and COO
Marc Juris has been promoted to executive vice president
and chief operating officer of truTV, it was announced Wednesday.
Juris will continue to oversee the network's strategic
planning, original programming, marketing and advertising, reporting to Steve Koonin, president of
Turner Entertainment Networks.
"Marc is a talented and innovative executive whose
understanding of branding, marketing and programming have been vital in
building the truTV brand," said Koonin. "Under Marc's terrific
leadership, I am confident truTV will continue to reach new heights."
Juris previously served as executive VP and
general manager, a position to which he was promoted in 2007; during that time,
he led the network's transition from Court TV to the current truTV. Prior to
joining the network in 2004, he held several positions at Rainbow Media
Holdings, LLC, including FUSE, AMC and Metro Channels.
