TruTV Names Marc Juris Executive VP and COO

Marc Juris has been promoted to executive vice president

and chief operating officer of truTV, it was announced Wednesday.

Juris will continue to oversee the network's strategic

planning, original programming, marketing and advertising, reporting to Steve Koonin, president of

Turner Entertainment Networks.

"Marc is a talented and innovative executive whose

understanding of branding, marketing and programming have been vital in

building the truTV brand," said Koonin. "Under Marc's terrific

leadership, I am confident truTV will continue to reach new heights."

Juris previously served as executive VP and

general manager, a position to which he was promoted in 2007; during that time,

he led the network's transition from Court TV to the current truTV. Prior to

joining the network in 2004, he held several positions at Rainbow Media

Holdings, LLC, including FUSE, AMC and Metro Channels.