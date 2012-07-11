TruTV Greenlights 'Upload With Shaquille O'Neal' for 10 Episodes

TruTV has greenlit Upload With Shaquille O'Neal (working title), ordering 10 episodes of the series that stars former NBA star and current TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal.



Upload With Shaquille O'Neal is a Tosh.0 style series where O'Neal and his friends (Gary Owen and Godfrey) round up the week's top online video clips. The show comes from Fishbowl Worldwide Media and Shaq Entertainment. FishBowl's Vin Di Bona, Bruce Gersh, Susan Levison and Beth Greenwald, and Shaq Entertainment's Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton and Mike Parris will serve as executive producers, along with Mike Gibbons.

"Shaquille O'Neal has such a great personality, and he really has a lot of fun with the format and the material in this new truTV series," said Marc Juris, executive VP and COO of truTV. "We're really excited to be working with Shaq and the outstanding production team. This show is going to be a great fit with truTV's comedic shows like Impractical Jokers and the upcoming Killer Karaoke."