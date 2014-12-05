truTV Greenlights Scripted Comedy Pilot

truTV has ordered a scripted comedy pilot dubbed Those Who Can’t, said network officials.

The show, formerly pitched as a pilot for Amazon Prime’s OTT service, is created by Denver-based comedy troupe The Grawlix and centers on the lives of three dysfunctional high school teachers, said truTV officials. truTV plans to reshoot the entire pilot.

Those That Can't marks the network’s first foray into scripted series, although the network currently airs a sketch comedy series Friends Of The People.

