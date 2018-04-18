TruTV Greenlights New Season of ‘At Home with Amy Sedaris’

TruTV has renewed its freshman variety sketch series At Home With Amy Sedaris for a second season, the network said Wednesday.

The series, co-created by Amy Sedaris and Paul Dinello (Strangers with Candy), will return with a 10-episode second season, said network officials. The series, produced by A24, showcases Sedaris’ unique, distinctive brand of hospitality and homemaking in weekly themed episodes which feature imaginative characters, how-to demonstrations, special guests, and more.

Season two of At Home with Amy Sedaris will be executive produced by Sedaris and A24’s Ravi Nandan, said the network. The 10-episode first season is currently available on the truTV app and On Demand.