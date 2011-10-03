truTV Greenlights 'Killer Karaoke'
TruTV has ordered eight episodes of Killer Karaoke, a series based on the international television show
Sing If You Can. The series, hosted
by Jackass star Steve-O, is set for
an early 2012 premiere.
Zodiak USA will produce Killer Karaoke, which challenges contestants to sing popular songs while completing physical challenges.
"Killer Karaoke is a music competition show as
only truTV would do it - hilarious, outrageous and wild," said Marc Juris,
executive vice president and general manager, truTV.
Grant Mansfield, Natalka Znak and Claire O'Donohoe will executive produce for Zodiak USA, with Noah
Bonnett serving as co-executive producer. Robyn Hutt will serve as executive in
charge of production and Angel Annussek as executive producer for truTV.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.