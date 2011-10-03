truTV Greenlights 'Killer Karaoke'

TruTV has ordered eight episodes of Killer Karaoke, a series based on the international television show

Sing If You Can. The series, hosted

by Jackass star Steve-O, is set for

an early 2012 premiere.

Zodiak USA will produce Killer Karaoke, which challenges contestants to sing popular songs while completing physical challenges.

"Killer Karaoke is a music competition show as

only truTV would do it - hilarious, outrageous and wild," said Marc Juris,

executive vice president and general manager, truTV.

Grant Mansfield, Natalka Znak and Claire O'Donohoe will executive produce for Zodiak USA, with Noah

Bonnett serving as co-executive producer. Robyn Hutt will serve as executive in

charge of production and Angel Annussek as executive producer for truTV.