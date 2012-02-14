truTV Greenlights 'Hardcore Pawn: Fort Bragg'
truTV has greenlit Hardcore
Pawn: Fort Bragg, a spinoff of its current series, set to premiere later
this year. The network has also ordered a sixth season of Hardcore Pawn, as well as additional episodes of Lizard Lick Towing, both from production
company Zodiak USA.
Hardcore Pawn: Fort
Bragg, like its predecessor, takes a look behind the scenes in the pawn
business; the series, set in North Carolina's Guns Plus, differs in that it will
focus mainly on weapons and military equipment as the shop is situated next to the famous military base. The series, executive produced
by Grant Mansfield, Natalka Znak, Mike Gamson and Ken Snow will premiere with
seven episodes.
The second half of Hardcore
Pawn's fifth season, which has been its most-watched season yet with an
average2.9 million viewers in its Tuesday time slot, will resume on March 20.
The series is executive produced by Mansfield, Gamson, Znak, Claire O'Donohoe
and Richard Dominick.
Lizard Lick Towing,
currently airing its second season, will tack on an additional 13 episodes with
truTV's new episode order. The show has averaged 1.6 million viewers, up 31%
compared to its first season.Lizard Lick
Towing executive produced by Gamson and Jo Inglott.
