truTV Greenlights Four Series #TCA14

Beverly Hills, Calif. — truTV has ordered four new series as part of the network’s efforts to revamp its image.

The announcement, which came during the net’s portion of the TCA Summer 2014 Press Tour on July 10, included an expanded order for reality western Way Out West as well as the debut of a refreshed logo.

The four newly greenlit series include Branson Famous (working title), a reality musical; Hack My Life, a funny look at the tricks to make life easier; Kart Life, a show that follows the children and parents involved in competitive kart racing; and The Shake Up, a competition series that pits bar owners against each other.

Ahead of its July 21 premiere, Way Out West was given an additional 13-episode order.

“Our goal is to make truTV a fun ride for grown ups,” said Chris Linn, president, head of programming at truTV, during the TCA Press Tour.

That fun ride includes an interactive logo with the TV dot serving as a portal for viewers to experience various aspects of the brand.

truTV began its revamp earlier this year with the launch of nine series: The Carbonaro Effect, Motor City Masters, Jokers Wild, Impractical Jokers, Fake Off, Friends of the People, Hair Jacked, How to Be a Grown Up and Local News.