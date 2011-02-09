TruTV Expands Original Programming and Development Group

TruTV announced the expansion of its original programming and development group Wednesday, naming Robyn Hutt senior VP of original programming and Anthony Horn senior VP of current series and specials.

Further expansion on the network's production side includes the appointment of executive producer David Dean to head up truTV's new Los Angeles production office. Executive producer Angel Annussek now has an expanded role that includes editorial director. The network has also hired Mark Anstendig and Mark Powell as executive producers.

Matthew Baxt has been hired by Hutt as director of development and will work with development consultant Paul Hardy to foster new programming for truTV.

"TruTV is enjoying its best deliveries ever in key demographics as our original programming continues to drive revenue and expand reach," said Darren Campo, senior vice president of programming, production and development. "These important moves reflect truTV's leading position as a network with all original programming."