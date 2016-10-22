Trump Would Oppose AT&T-TW Combination

Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, who has been attacking the press during his campaign, said Saturday he would oppose a merger between media giants AT&T and Time Warner.

During a speech, Trump said the AT&T deal with Time Warner would create an entity that was too powerful and that his administration would look at breaking up deal.

Time Warner owns CNN, one of the media outlets that Trump has been critical of.

Trump was talking about what his administration would do in its first 100 days when he discussed media concentration.

"As an example of the power structure I'm fighting, AT&T is buying Time Warner and thus CNN, a deal we will not approve in my administration because it's too much concentration of power in the hands of too few," Trump said.

Speaking in Gettysburg, Pa., Trump also criticized the combination of Comcast and NBCUniversal."

Comcast’s “purchase of NBC concentrates far too much power in one massive entity that is trying to tell the voters what to think and what to do,“ he said. ”Deals like this destroy democracy. And we’ll look at breaking that deal up and other deals like that. This should never ever have been approved in the first place.”

Trump is unhappy with NBC because it owns Access Hollywood, which unearthed a 10-year-old talk of Trump talking about abusing women.

