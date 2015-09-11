Trump Says He Bought NBC’s Miss Universe Stake

Presidential candidate Donald Trump said he purchased the half of the Miss Universe Organization he didn’t own from Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit.

Trump sued NBCU when it decided not to air the Miss USA pageant following remarks Trump made that were insulting the Hispanic Americans.

Trump announced the news on Twitter. “Just purchased NBC’s half of the Miss Universe Organization and settled all lawsuits against them. Now own 100% stay tuned,” his tweet to 4.11 million followers said.

No price was announced.

Univision also decided not to carry the Spanish-language version of the beauty contest and to end its business relationship with the Miss Universe Organization. That led to a $500 million lawsuit by Trump against Univision.

Trump, whose appearance on presidential debates has boosted their viewership to more than 20 million people on Fox News, will appear on the The Tonight Show on NBC Friday night.

“Should be fun,” Trump tweeted.

Trump will also appear in a Republican debate next week on CNN. With ad rates rising with the expected high ratings, Trump has been urging CNN to donate its revenues for the debate to charity.