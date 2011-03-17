Trump 'Roast' Draws 3.5 Million Viewers

Comedy Central's Roast of Donald Trump special Tuesday night drew 3.5 million viewers while setting records among male viewers.

The show drew a franchise record 5.50 rating among men 18-24 and garnered a 4.27 rating for men 18-34, second only to the 2007 Comedy Central Roast of Flava Flav.

With a strong lead-in performance from the network's popular reality show Tosh.0, the channel averaged 1.8 million total viewers for its best Tuesday primetime performance ever ( 8 p.m.-11 p.m.), and its second best Tuesday 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. period among adults 18-34 (855,000) and men 18-34 (578,000), the network said.