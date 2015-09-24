Trump Plans to Meet With Fox News’ Ailes

Fox News says that CEO Roger Ailes and presidential candidate Donald Trump will meet next week to discuss how Trump is covered on the top rated news network.

The two spoke Thursday morning to arrange the meeting, according to the network.

"Fox News Chairman & CEO Roger Ailes and Donald Trump spoke this morning and plan to have a meeting next week to discuss their differences of opinion regarding Fox's coverage of Mr. Trump's presidential campaign. Ailes will be joined by senior Fox editorial executives,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement. “Mr. Trump believes he has been treated unfairly in certain instances. Fox News has held every candidate in this race to the highest journalistic standards throughout our coverage. We believe a candid meeting about our differences is required and that any misunderstandings can be handled without compromising those standards."

Trump's TV appearances draw big ratings, making them attractive to new networks and other programs.

Trump and Ailes met last month after the candidate criticized For News anchor Megyn Kelly for some of the questions she asked during a Republican presidential debate.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that he would not be doing any more Fox shows “for the foreseeable future.” Fox in a statement, countered that it had canceled Trump’s appearance on The O'Reilly Factor, calling his complaints “a distraction from any real issues.”

Trump continued to talk about Fox this morning on Thursday morning’s MSNBC’s Morning Joe show.