Trump Meets With Univision's Falco

President-elect Donald Trump met Monday (Jan. 9) with top Univision executives, according to transition team spokesman Sean Spicer, later confirmed by Univision. (the story initially, incorrectly, attributed the confirmation to NBC).

On the morning press call, Spicer went through the President-elect's meeting lineup for the day (Jan. 9), which he said would include Univision president Randy Falco and Isaac Lee, chief news, entertainment and digital officer.

He did not say what they would be talking about, but Univision and Trump butted heads during the campaign, with Univision dropping Trump’s Miss USA beauty pageant after he called some Mexican immigrants rapists, followed by Trump suing Univision, a suit that was eventually settled, with Trump saying: "I have known Univision's President and CEO, Randy Falco, for more than 20 years and I'm glad we are able to put these differences behind us."

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos was also a outspoken about Trump’s stance on immigration and was ejected from a Trump press conference.

Following the meeting, Univision released this statement:

"“We just had a productive meeting with President-elect Donald Trump about issues facing Hispanic and multicultural communities in America. We look forward to working with Mr. Trump and his administration to make our vibrant country even better. Our Univision News team will continue to cover the Trump administration with the rigor that we have brought to the coverage of every administration that preceded it. We approach this task without fear or favor and with one goal only – to ensure our audience is well-informed. Our eyes, ears and minds are wide open.”