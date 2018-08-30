Trump Goes Off on Media, Big Time

President Donald Trump has quintupled down on his press attacks, saying CNN's ratings "suck," attacking NBC's Andy lack as "incompetent" and "owrse," though the President did not explain what that meant, and tweeting the following Thursday (Aug. 30):

"I just cannot state strongly enough how totally dishonest much of the Media is. Truth doesn’t matter to them, they only have their hatred & agenda. This includes fake books, which come out about me all the time, always anonymous sources, and are pure fiction. Enemy of the People!"

The President also said in another tweet that the "Fake News" had a story about exiting chief counsel Don McGahn purposely wrong. Then there was this:



[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1035120511259500544[/embed]

and this

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1035117507839967232[/embed]

and this

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1035159956507566080[/embed]

Earlier in the week the President threatened to investigate edge providers--Google, Facebook, Twitter--over what he suggested was systematic bias against conservatives, a charge that has been leveled by Republicans in Congress.

