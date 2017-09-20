Trump Dumps on Emmys

President Donald Trump finally weighed in on the Emmy awards telecast Sept. 17, though he waited until after the ratings came out to take his shot.



The broadcast was filled with Trump jokes and barbs and host Stephen Colbert had assumed the President was watching and said he was waiting for the tweets.



Colbert also pointed out that Trump was a three-time loser at the Emmys (for his Apprentice) reality show, and perhaps if he had gotten an Emmy he would not have felt the need to run for office.



Related: Dream Night for Hulu at Emmys



On Tuesday night (Sept. 19), the President suggested that viewership was down because his supporters had not tuned in.







I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the "DEPLORABLES."

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017



The Emmys, on CBS, drew only a 1.9 rating in the key 18-49 demo, down from the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted broadcast's 2.5 the previous year and a distant third to NBC's Sunday Night Football, which was the highest rated show at a 5.3.