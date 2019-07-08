Trump Bites Fox

President Donald Trump spent Sunday night slamming Fox News on Twitter, or at least the staff of the weekend version of the news network.

While the President has given numerous interviews to the news outlet and praised it in the past--Fox & Friends is a favorite, it has joined CNN, The New York Times and others in his journalism dog house.

Here was the Twitter string that was building at press time (a little before midnight, July 7,) as the President took aim at both Fox and his other favorite targets:

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1148016422783803392[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1148016423735836674[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1148016424864104448[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1148068598289719296[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1148068599111782401[/embed]