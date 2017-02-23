Trump to Be Interviewed By ‘Fox & Friends’ Crew

President Donald Trump, who has declared some parts of the media as enemies of the American people, has agreed to be interviewed by the hosts of Fox & Friends.

Morning show hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade will go to the White House to talk to the President on Monday. The tape will air Tuesday.

President Trump is expected to preview his address to the joint session of Congress and address immigration policy, tax reform and the economy among other topics, Fox News said.

During a recent press conference, Trump attacked the press in general but called Fox & Friends “the most honest morning show.”

He has often tweeted about things he’s seen on Fox & Friends and other Fox News Channel programs. During his campaign, Trump was a weekly guest on the Fox News morning show.

Fox & Friends has been the most-watched morning show in cable news in both total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo.