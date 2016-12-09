Trump to Appear on 'Fox News Sunday' Dec. 11

Fox News Sunday gets presidential bragging rights among the Sunday shows this weekend. According to a spokesperson for President-elect Donald Trump, he will appear on the show with Chris Wallace Dec. 11.

However, the new administration will be sharing the wealth.

White House chief of staff-to-be Reince Priebus will appear on NBC's Meet the Press and ABC's This Week, while transition team member and Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway will appear on CBS' Face the Nation.

According to the transition team, Trump plans to meet Monday with Carly Fiorina, the former high-tech exec and his primary opponent.