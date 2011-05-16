Trump Announces He Won't Run for President at NBC Upfront

Real estate mogul and

reality TV fixture Donald Trump said Monday he will not be running for

president.

The news comes a couple

of weeks after a stone-faced Trump and his expected candidacy were the butt of

numerous jokes at the White House Correspondents Association dinner, though he

was far from alone.

He said he would

continue on NBC's Celebrity Apprentice and continue raising "lots and lots

of money for charity."

Trump would have eventually have had

to give up the show or the campaign because, once he declared as a

candidate, opponents would have qualified for equal access to NBC

station airwaves for his appearances on the show.