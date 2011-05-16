Trump Announces He Won't Run for President at NBC Upfront
Real estate mogul and
reality TV fixture Donald Trump said Monday he will not be running for
president.
The news comes a couple
of weeks after a stone-faced Trump and his expected candidacy were the butt of
numerous jokes at the White House Correspondents Association dinner, though he
was far from alone.
He said he would
continue on NBC's Celebrity Apprentice and continue raising "lots and lots
of money for charity."
Trump would have eventually have had
to give up the show or the campaign because, once he declared as a
candidate, opponents would have qualified for equal access to NBC
station airwaves for his appearances on the show.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.