True[X]’s Levy Gets New Post at Fox Networks

David Levy, COO and cofounder of true[X], was named executive VP of non-linear revenue at Fox Networks Group.

In his new position, Levy will lead the non-linear sales team and be responsible for monetization and strategy at Fox Networks Group.

“David’s expertise in digital ad formats has been a tremendous asset to Fox as viewership across our non-linear platforms and apps has steadily increased," said Randy Freer, president and COO of Fox Networks Group. ”As marketers place more bets on non-linear viewing, David’s team will ensure that our ad products and sales organization are perfectly aligned, and that brands can optimize their investment across our portfolio.”

Levy reports to true[X] co-founder Joe Marchese. True[X] was acquired by 21st Century Fox last year.

“Thanks to David and the team at true[X], engagement advertising has become an industry standard not just at Fox but across the digital ecosystem,” said Marchese. “David’s operational expertise and core understanding of the non-linear television business will help Fox Advanced Advertising Products build momentum in delivering a television experience that is as beneficial to advertisers as it is enjoyable to viewers.”