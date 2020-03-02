True Royalty TV Being Offered by Cox Contour

True Royalty TV, a subscription video on demand service for fans of the British Royal Family, is now available via Cox Contour TV.

The service costs $5.99 a month.

“The launch on Cox is a tremendous step forward for True Royalty TV. We have tapped into a specialized content sector that has a massive fan base – a fact that our platform partners have come to fully appreciate,” said Gregor Angus, CEO and co-founder, True Royalty TV. “Our distribution on this platform will be vital in our continued growth in the US in the months and years to come.”

Content in the True Royalty TV includes the news and commentary series The Royal Beat and documentaries including Meghan for President?, The Real Camilla, The Queen’s Castle, The Royal Wives of Windsor, and Meghan and Harry: The First 100 Days.

True Royalty TV is also available in the U.S. on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform, Sling TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and www.TrueRoyalty.tv.