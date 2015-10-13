True: Pop Signs On for ‘Easiest Game Show Ever’

Cable net Pop has ordered a game show with seemingly modest intellectual ambitions, agreeing to 20 episodes of Easiest Game Show Ever. Executive produced by Nigel Lythgoe and Gail Berman, Easiest Game Show puts a new twist on the true-or-false concept, and gives pop culture-savvy contestants the opportunity to win up to $100,000.

Production starts in mid October and the show debuts in early 2016. Comic Michael Ian Black hosts.

“With Michael hosting this game show, it is as much fun to watch as it is to play,” said Lythgoe. “And with all the answers being true or false, you have a 50% chance of being right even when you don't know the answer.”

Berman calls Easiest “a fun, fresh take on the traditional game show.”

Other exec producers are Eric Levy of The Jackal Group and Barry Poznick.