True Entertainment, Original Media Get ‘Truly Original’ in Merger

True Entertainment and Original Media are merging to become a new company called Truly Original. Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock founded True Entertainment in 2000 and sold it to Endemol Shine North America (ESNA) in 2003. In 2015, both became co-presidents and co-CEOs of ESNA’s Original Media.

Now the two are one. Hersh and Weinstock will be co-presidents and co-CEOs of Truly Original, which will remain a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America. Truly Original will maintain the “True Entertainment” and “Original Media” creative labels for brand consistency, say the principals, and will remain dedicated to producing programming distinct to each brand.

The joint company produces 16 series across 10 networks. True shows include The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Hack My Life. Original Media series include Ink Master and Swamp People.

“We are genuinely thrilled to be announcing Truly Original, which represents a blending of the respective strengths of two successful production companies, while maintaining the creative identity of each,” said Hersh and Weinstock. “We look forward to continuing to execute at the highest levels of creativity and innovation for our network partners, and to offering our executive and production talent even greater opportunity as our business continues to evolve.”

The company will move to a combined space in New York in early 2017.

“With their sharp creativity and singular vision for leadership, Steven and Glenda have built and shepherded two of our industry’s most prolific, successful and distinguished production companies,” said Cris Abrego, chairman, Endemol Shine Americas and CEO, Endemol Shine North America. “Their value to Endemol Shine is immense and we’re excited to support them in this exciting Truly Original endeavor.”